Firefighters battle large apartment complex fire in Seymour

SEYMOUR — Firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire on South Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Multiple Fire Departments from the surrounding towns were called to assist with the large fire.

Limited information has been released and there has been no word yet if anyone was injured. It is unknown how many units were damaged.

From viewer pictures received by FOX61, flames were coming out of the roof. It looks as if the entire roof has been destroyed.

Was just given these pics by #Seymour resident Elaine Page at height of fire @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/HJU4JPc67t — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 14, 2018

NOW: firefighters on scene of apartment fire on south main st in #Seymour . Most of fire has been knocked down @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/W8Cqc89OsJ https://t.co/LEpYxtVwYY — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 14, 2018