Firefighters respond to house fire in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — Firefighters responded to Diane Drive Saturday afternoon on calls of a house fire.

First responders arrived on scene around 4:35 p.m. to see a single story home that was on fire. After “a very aggressive interior attack”, firefighters said that the blaze was under control within 20 minutes. From a picture provided by South Windsor Fire Department, the fire looks to have damaged the front of the home.

25 firefighters were on scene to battle the fire and the two people who lived there were not harmed. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the house.

The Fire Marshal was on scene investigating a cause of the fire.