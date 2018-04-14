Gun right supporters rally in Hartford

[ooyala player_id=”3c1df42a0ea4920b9489cfaaf8aec88″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”U1YjUyOne3j1WfsytePVfLsfvesn” code=”BzbzYxZjE6dy6qPOv99rQH3AADN_Zz0t”]

HARTFORD — People gathered at the state capitol today to use their first amendment right to protect their second amendment right. The pro gun rally was put on by Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a grassroots legislative action group focused on second amendment rights. Given the recent shootings in our country people said they don’t want the laws to change to restrict gun owners.

“We’ve already seen compromise and yet these things continue to happen,” said Holly Sullivan, events coordinator for CCDL. “I think we’re looking to repeal some laws to be honest with you. I think there are some laws that are existing that are infringements on legal and law-abiding gun owners.”

Also happening on capitol grounds was the March for Science. The two events overlapped by about an hour.