× Man airlifted to hospital following serious car collision

WINCHESTER — A 21 year-old man was airlifted to Hartford Hospital following a serious car collision Saturday evening.

Police said the collision happened at Torringford Road around 8:21 p.m. A 21 year-old man was attempting to back out when his car stalled partially sticking out on to the road. The man went to check his car battery, when another car struck his car which hit him.

The man was airlifted by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital for his injuries. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The accident remains under investigation.