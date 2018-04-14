× More than 20 people displaced by Seymour apartment complex fire

SEYMOUR — Firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire on South Main Street around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

There was heavy fire coming out of the attic as first responders arrived. Firefighters said they had difficulty finding a water source at first, which caused them to go into a defensive stance. A firefighter injured their ankle during the blaze. The fire was finally put under control after an hour. The roof looks like it has been completely destroyed.

Multiple Fire Departments from the surrounding towns were called to assist with the large fire.

More than 20 people were displaced and assisting by the Red Cross. 8 units were heavily damaged by the fire, while 12 more units had water damage.

State Police Fire Investigation Unit were called to investigate the fire. No other people were injured in the fire.

Was just given these pics by #Seymour resident Elaine Page at height of fire @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/HJU4JPc67t — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 14, 2018

NOW: firefighters on scene of apartment fire on south main st in #Seymour . Most of fire has been knocked down @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/W8Cqc89OsJ https://t.co/LEpYxtVwYY — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 14, 2018