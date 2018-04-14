Plainville police looking for 2 missing teens who allegedly stole a car

PLAINVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teens who may have stolen a car.

Jason Forcella,15, and Kayla Pecego, 14, were last seen Saturday afternoon. Police said that they teens should be driving a blue 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, that was stolen from Forecella’s mother.

Forcella is a white boy with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5’4″ and weighs about 130 lbs.

Pecego is a white girl with brown eyes and hair. She is 5’2″ and weights about 105 lbs.

If anyone has seen either teen, police are asking to please call 860-747-1616.