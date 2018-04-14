Satellite images show craters at alleged Syrian chemical weapons facilities

WASHINGTON, DC — The Syrians say some targeted sites didn’t receive any damage. Satellite images given to CNN appear to show the contrary — extensive damage.

The US Department of Defense early Saturday released a map that it says shows their three Syrian airstrike targets. CNN provided that map to two satellite imagery companies, DigitalGlobe and Planet.com.

Satellite images from those companies appear to show extensive airstrike damage to facilities allegedly involved with Syria’s chemical weapons program.

France, the United States and United Kingdom launched joint military action on Friday evening, firing 105 missiles at the three sites in Syria. Shortly after the airstrikes began, President Donald Trump said all three sites were “associated” with the Syria’s chemical weapon program.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told reporters on Saturday the strikes “successfully hit every target.” Russia, Syria’s military backer, disagreed with that report, saying that Syrian air defense systems intercepted 71 out of 103 cruise missiles.

And although the Russians reported a number of Syrian military airfields, industrial sites and research facilities were hit, the Syrians said otherwise.

Military facilities in Homs hit by missiles

Syrian state TV reported missiles targeting Homs were intercepted and did not cause damage.

New satellite images from DigitalGlobe appear to show there was extensive damage to two separate facilities in Homs. The first pictures are from Friday and the second are from Saturday.

The US Department of Defense says that a chemical weapons storage facility was targeted, in addition to a chemical weapons equipment storage facility and command post.

Airstrikes make rubble out of Damascus research center

One site hit by the barrage of missiles was the Bazrah Research Center, a scientific research center on the outskirts of Damascus. New satellite images from Planet.com show that building has been reduced to rubble.

The first image is from April 8 and the second is from Saturday.

“We met our objectives. We hit the sites, the heart of the chemical weapons program. So, it was mission accomplished,” said White, the Pentagon spokeswoman.