Trinity College President to speak at March for Science Rally

HARTFORD – On Saturday in Hartford and around the world, scientists and supporters of empirical evidence will march out of the lab and into the streets for the second year. The March for Science intends to champion “robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.” Last year thousands gathered in Hartford and New Haven to support those causes.

This year, the gathering is at Minuteman Park next to the Legislative Office building in Hartford. One of the first speakers will be the president of Trinity College, Joanne Berger Sweeney. The neuroscientist talked with Ben Goldman about why she is returning to the March for Science, and what she hopes to accomplish.

The rally runs from 12 noon until 3 p.m. More information is available here.