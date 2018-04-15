Chelsea Clinton visits CCSU to support the Ana Grace Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN - Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton came to New Britain on Saturday to deliver a powerful message to young girls at Central Connecticut State University. The message? Love wins--and persistence pays off.

Clinton came to have a conversation about fostering female leaders with Nelba Marquez-Green, who founded the Ana Grace Project in memory of her daughter who died in the Sandy Hook School mass shooting.

Fourteen students read one of Clinton’s children’s books from the stage, including Isara Collins of New Britain. “I thought it was beautiful how much she like cares about all the females in the world and how she wants everyone to believe they can do whatever they want to if they just follow their dreams,” she said. “It makes me feel like I don’t have to quit and I can do whatever I want to if I just put my mind to it.”

Clinton also signed copies of her children's books, which tell the stories of women in history who persisted and changed the world.

Leah Smolski of Burlington was at the front of the line to meet Chelsea. “She inspires lots of girls to be what they want to be when they grow up.”

All the proceeds from yesterday's event will go toward the Ana Grace Project. Ana would have turned twelve this month. Her mother said “I’m grateful that even though I don`t have Ana for her birthday, this can be a gift to so many girls in the community.”