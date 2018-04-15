× Enfield exit ramp reopened 6 days after fuel spill

ENFIELD — The exit ramp that was closed for six days after a fuel spill has reopened.

Exit 49 south off I-91 South was closed Monday after a tanker rolled over during the turn, before coming to a halt on the right shoulder of the road. The driver, Jonathan Edwards from Massachusetts, sustained only minor injuries, and was taken to Saint Francis hospital for treatment.

Cleanup crews had to dig up the contaminated soil in the area. The houses nearby were evacuated as they get their water through wells.

DEEP officials said the company responsible for the spill will have to set up a rigorous testing program to make sure they do not run into any contamination problems in the future.