Former public defender is found dead along hiking trail

NEW HAVEN — A former chief public defender known for taking on difficult cases has died during while hiking in the Adirondacks.

The New Haven Register reports 67-year-old Thomas Ullmann died Friday and was found by another hiker on a trail near Indian Lake, New York on Saturday.

His body was found on the OK Slips Falls Trail, located about 74 miles southwest of Lake Placid.

Ullman was on the defense team for triple murderer Steven Hayes, convicted for his role in the Cheshire home invasion case where Jennifer Hawke Petit was killed along with her daughters Michaela Petit and Hayley Petit.

Ullmann was a well-known public defender who retired from his job last August following a 32-year career with the New Haven Public Defender’s office.

New York State Police have not released the cause of Ullmann’s death.