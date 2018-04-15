Huskies impress on both sides of ball in annual Blue-White Spring game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- There was plenty of offense from the Huskies, and plenty of defense from the Huskies, too.

In the end, the winner of the annual Blue-White spring game at Rentschler Field on Saturday was everyone involved.

The UConn football team saw an improved passing performance from their quarterbacks, as the team scored four times through the air, while adding six scores on the ground.

Defensively, the Huskies forced three fumbles –recovering one –and hauled in four interceptions, with one being returned for a touchdown.

Glastonbury native Donevin O’Reilly led the Huskies rushing attack with 130 yards on 18 carries and two scores, while Nate Hopkins also topped 100 yards (106 on 16 carries). Zavier Scott had the rush of the game, as he rattled off a 61-yard scamper up the right sideline for another touchdown.

Quarterback David Pindell led the trio of gunslingers who saw playing time with 268 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Aaron McLean finished with an impressive 69 yards receiving and two touchdown catches.

The Huskies will open the 2018 season at The Rent in late August when they host Central Florida, who finished the 2017 season a perfect 13-0.