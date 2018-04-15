× Manchester police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash

MANCHESTER – The driver of a motorcycle is dead after crashing his bike on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a collision near 267 Highland Street shortly after 4 p.m. The initial investigation revealed the driver was traveling east on Highland at a high rate of speed and then hit the guardrail, throwing the driver from the motorcycle. Medics arrived on scene soon after and pronounced the driver deceased.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time. The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating, and they ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any additional information contact: Officer Augusto at 860-645-5560.