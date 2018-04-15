Pockets of light wintry precipitation late today & tonight; heavy rain and wind Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow what a beautiful start to our weekend with temperatures reaching the 70’s across most of the state yesterday. Unfortunately, today will not finish on that note as is going to be almost a polar opposite day with cold, light rain and even light wintry precipitation.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern CT until 2 A.M. Monday.

Temperatures will stay in the chilly 30’s, associated with a cold high in eastern Canada draining the winter chill throughout all of Ct that will bring in light rain, drizzle and mixed precipitation. It should start out as a light rain and then make a transition to sleet as the temperatures get into the mid 30’s. There is a slight chance for freezing rain, mainly in the higher elevations of northern CT. The roads will not be an issue, however untreated surfaces might be a little slippery.

Then on Monday we’re warming up and switching gears to a different weather threat. Heavy rain (1″-3″) could cause localized street flooding along with gusty winds (sustained 20-35 MPH and gusting all the way up to 45 MPH) as we head back to work and school.

Rest of the week looks typical with temperatures averaging in the 50s to near 60 with the chance for a few rain showers by Thursday and Friday associated with a couple of front.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy, brisk, raw and cold with light showers, chance for a light icy mix of freezing rain or sleet in spots, especially the higher elevations. High: 30s.

TONIGHT: Steady pockets of sleet and freezing rain across northern Ct to all rain. Lows: 30s.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy, gusty winds up to 45 MPH, chance for thunder. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: Mid-upper 50’s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for a shower. High: Upper 50’s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for a shower. High: Mid 50’s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50s.