U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty talked to Jenn Bernstein this week after she announced her decision to leave Congress after this term. Esty has been mired on controversy in the past few weeks after her actions following threats made by her former chief of staff to his former girlfriend, also a staffer, became public. Esty didn’t act on the information for three months, and provided a letter of reference and a severance package to the chief of staff.Guest: U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty