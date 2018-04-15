× Tree worker dies from injuries after fall in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — A man died from his injuries after falling from a tree he was removing.

Police said an employee worker of a local tree removal company died Saturday 9 a.m. after falling from a tree that he was removing from the property of a Pinewood Trail home.

The man was wearing a safety harness as he climbed the about 45 feet up the tree, according to police. As he began removing the top portion of the tree, when the tree broke off at its base and fell to the ground.

His coworkers called 911 and attempted to assist him.

Emergency crews took the man to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died from his injuries. OSHA officials investigating. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.