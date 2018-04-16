× 5 cars stolen in Branford, all with keys inside

BRANFORD — Police are warning drivers to remove their keys and keep their cars locked following a series of car thefts in the area.

Capt. Geoff Morgan said on Monday that five cars were stolen from the Pine Orchard section of the town.

Morgan said all five vehicles had the keys inside them. Most of the cars were also unlocked.

Police said other suspects rummaged through for valuables some vehicles.

“Please lock your cars and take your keys,” Morgan said.