× American woman wins Boston Marathon for 1st time in 33 years

BOSTON — Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to victory in the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon Monday, becoming the first American woman to win the race since 1985, ending a 33-year drought.

The two-time Olympian and 2011 Boston runner-up pulled away at the end of Heartbreak Hill and ran alone through Brookline to finish in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds. That’s the slowest time for a women’s winner since 1978.

A field of 30,000 runners fought drenching rain, temperatures in the mid-30s and gusts of up to 32 mph.

Linden finished fifth in the women’s division of the Manchester Road Race in November, 2017.

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi surges to win men’s Boston Marathon

A crowd of fans —thinned and muffled by the weather— greeted Linden with chants of “U-S-A!”

This is Linden’s sixth shot at Boston. Raised in California, she trains in Michigan. Linden has finished in the top 10 at Boston four times and was the runner-up in 2011. She finished fourth in 2017 and 2015 and second in 2011, losing to Caroline Kilel of Kenya by two seconds.

Many in the racing community consider this the best American women’s field ever assembled for the annual 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

The 2018 elite American women’s team is a who’s who of American distance runners. There are savvy race veterans like Desi Linden and local runner Shalane Flanagan, and there are up-and-comers in Molly Huddle and Jordan Hasay. The group is made up of U.S. champions, Olympians and record holders.