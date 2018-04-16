Dog ‘arrested’ for being a bad boy, picking fights with deer

A bad dog in Canada who ran away from his owners to chase a deer was “arrested” and detained in the back of a cop car.

Reid Thompson and his girlfriend were walking on a trail with the pup, Finn, in Kenora, Ontario, when they decided to let him off his leash. Instead of sticking around, Finn caught the scent of something interesting and took off after it, Thompson told Fox News.

Clearly on a mission, Finn ignored the calls and whistles from his owners. About 30 minutes later, Thompson received a call from the Ontario Provincial Police saying they had the dog and he was in a bit of trouble.

someone called the police on my dog because he ran away and attacked a deer and i know this is serious but the sight of him in the cop car i’m alskdjfhsgh 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/czZqzzc3x3 — emme 🌸 (@emmethompsonn) April 14, 2018