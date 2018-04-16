Flooding backs into New Britain apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- A storm with heavy rain and winds caused problems throughout the state Monday, especially to one apartment building in New Britain.

New Britain resident, Ricardo Aponte, reached out to FOX61 in regards to his apartment being flooded. He said the flooding started around 12 noon.

He claims the property manager said they can't help out with the situation until Wednesday because they have to get an adjuster.

He said his family has helped out with the cleaning for the time being.

He said other residents in the Springwood Gardens Apartments located at 192 Allen Street, grabbed some clothes from their home and left for the day.