HAMDEN — Hamden police are searching for two men involved in a robbery and stabbing Sunday night.

Police said, “two Hispanic males” approached two men who were pulled over on Park Road around 3:45 a.m. The suspects demanded their belongings, and stabbed one of the victims, a 21-year-old Hamden resident, in the abdomen during a physical altercation.

The suspects made off with the victim’s keys and cell phone. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police at (203) 230-4040.