Hamden resident stabbed in alleged robbery; police investigating

HAMDEN — Police are looking for two men in connection with a stabbing and robbery early Sunday morning.

Officials arrived on scene at 3:45 a.m. to find two people sitting inside a parked car. Police said a 21 year-old Hamden resident was suffering from a stab wound in the chest.

Police were told that the two victims “pulled over” on Park Road to relieve themselves when they were approached by two other people.

The alleged robbers asked for the victim’s belongings. A fight soon broke out and one person was stabbed. Keys and a cell phone were stolen in the robbery. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic men.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.