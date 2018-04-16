× Kyle Navin pleads guilty in deaths of his parents

BRIDGEPORT — Kyle Navin plead guilty on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his parents in 2015

The defense struck a plea deal with the state that lifted the Murder with Special Circumstances charge.

He’ll be getting 55 years in prison as part of the agreement.

Navin had originally pleaded not guilty to the slayings of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, of Easton. The couple went missing in August 2015 and their bullet-ridden bodies were found two months later in a wooded area of Weston.

Kyle Navin’s girlfriend, Jennifer Valiente, pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the case. She faces eight years in prison.

Navin’s sentencing will occur on June 29.

Police said that Navin’s mother told a friend that she and her husband planned to sell their family business and cut Kyle off financially.

Jeanette Navin was also upset about her son’s drug use and his failure to pay the mortgage and taxes on a house they bought for him.

A month before his parents disappeared, Navin texted his girlfriend Jennifer Valiante saying he has the perfect plan to get money for life.

According to the arrest warrant, Navin said the plan would solve every single problem and “give us a wealthy and amazing life.”

The 28 year-old is being held on $2.5 million bail and Valiante is being detained on $2 million bail, but she has denied that she conspired in the killings.

