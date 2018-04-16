× Mayor calls video of officer punching man ‘disturbing’

CAMBRIDGE, M.A. — The mayor of a Massachusetts city is calling a video that shows a police officer punch a black Harvard University student several times while he’s pinned to the ground “disturbing.”

The recently published video shows the police officer repeatedly punching Harvard student Selorm Ohene while he’s pinned to the ground, according to the New York Post.

Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern released a statement on Sunday addressing the video. He was assured by police that the altercations on the video was being investigated and that “Cambridge affirms that Black Lives Matter, but it must be true in practice as well.”

McGovern said the reason Cambridge Police Officers were on scene was because they were responding to “numerous 911 calls reporting a naked man of color on Massachusetts Avenue across from the Cambridge Common, who had allegedly thrown his clothes at a woman.”

Ohene was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and assault.