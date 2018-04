× PD: Barricaded subject issue ‘resolved’ in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police said that SWAT teams are no longer at the home at 364 South Orchard Street in Wallingford after a ‘barricaded subject’ incident last night.

Wallingford police said around 6:30 p.m. they responded to a barricaded subject. The road has been reopened since the situation is resolved.

No other details have been released.