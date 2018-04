× PD: SWAT teams surrounding Wallingford neighborhood

WALLINGFORD — Police said SWAT teams have surrounded a residence on 364 South Orchard Street in Wallingford.

Wallingford police said around 6:30 p.m. they responded to a barricaded subject. At this time, the road is still blocked off and the scene is still active.

No other details have been released.

