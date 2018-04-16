× Report: Parents may face charges after hogtying ‘predator’ they say wanted sex with their 13-year-old daughter

PORT ALBERTI, Canada — A Canadian couple may face charges after live-streaming their home-brewed sting operation Thursday against a man they called a “predator” looking to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter, Fox News reports.

The supposed suitor, an unidentified 28-year-old man, has not been charged for showing up to the parents’ home in Port Alberti, British Columbia, CTV reported.

The girl’s mother reportedly invited the man to her home after intercepting sexually explicit messages she says the man had sent her daughter via Instagram.

Dramatic footage taken from the house shows the hogtied man writhing on the floor as a woman berates him. (WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE CONTENT)

“He wanted to be her first,” says the person videotaping the incident, which was broadcast on Facebook Live. “We f***ing tackled him and zap strapped him and called the police.”

– Father of 13-year-old girl who helped hogtie ‘predator’

Then, after police arrive a short time later, the woman announces on the video: “I’m arrested because we caught a predator the police refused to catch.”

The teen girl’s mother, who is also not being identified to protect the identity of the minor, told CTV in an interview that she had alerted the police more than a month before the episode — but got no real response.

“They wouldn’t even look at my phone. They just said to block him and forget it,” she claimed. “I’ve been waiting for six weeks for the police to give me a name behind the Instagram account.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the country’s federal law enforcement body, disputed that account. According to authorities, the man in the video was in fact under investigation for child solicitation since March, after the mother brought the matter to their attention.

“The police had directed her not to take matters into her own hands, that we were investigating it,” an RCMP spokesman told CTV. “She was directed not to make the meet happen.”

For their part, the parents of the daughter are sticking to their guns. They are reportedly under investigation and facing potential charges for assault and unlawful restraint.

“Shouldn’t a guy be able to protect his own family in his house?” the father told The San Francisco Chronicle. “This is ridiculous, and I felt that was the best way to do it.”

Added the mother: “If I get charged, I still feel it was the right thing.”

Story from Fox News.