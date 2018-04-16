Residents bemoan lack of Spring as snow, sleet covers ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- If the saying holds true, April showers will bring May Flowers. However, those showers looked a lot like sleet on Monday.

"Why," said Paul Manso of Eastford, as he looked out his window Monday morning.

April showers, we understand. But April sleet?!

"It's a little late in the year for this stuff, but it's New England right," said Manso.

Folks in the Hartford area woke up to weather many thought was long behind us.

"I moved from Texas, and trust me, I look at the weather report," says Stan Pashkin of Tolland. "It's going to be 75 over there 80, and over here it's like 35, it's unbelievable."

Waking up to snow in April, not uncommon in Connecticut, but certainly not welcomed by many.

“I looked out the window, forget walking outside, I said oh man I gotta go clean my car off," said Nicole Daniels of Hartford.

It seemed most people we spoke to agreed that winter has overstayed its welcome.

“It’s too long," said Daniels. "It’s way too long!"

“I walked outside this morning and I was like… really April… this is what we got," said Justin Wakefield of New Britain. "We are supposed to get rain... not snow!”

The sleety mixture made for a messy commute that was unexpected for so many this late into spring.

“Just to see snow out here this morning… was mind boggling," said Wakefield.

Mind boggling. A perfect summary for a not so perfect start to the week.

41.871487 -72.368693