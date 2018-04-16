× Silver Alert cancelled for 86-year-old Farmington man who suffers from dementia

FARMINGTON — Farmington police cancelled a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Robert Ayer of Farmington.

Police said he was last seen Monday wearing a navy blue jacket, navy blue pants, light blue shirt, possibly a tan baseball hat, and eyeglasses.

Police said Ayer has dementia and takes medications for it.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.