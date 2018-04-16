× Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Farmington man who suffers from dementia

FARMINGTON — Farmington police have issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Robert Ayer of Farmington.

Police said Ayer is as a white male, 5’ 9” tall, 190 pounds with grey receding hair.

Police said he was last seen Monday wearing a navy blue jacket, navy blue pants, light blue shirt, possibly a tan baseball hat, and eyeglasses.

He was last seen in West Hartford by his wife at 10:30 a.m. Robert Ayer was driving a 2006 Ford Escape SUV color red bearing CT Save the Sound plate 4483.

Police said Ayer has dementia and takes medications for it.

“It is unknown where Ayer would have gone, but has traveled to Torrington in the past and also has gotten lost in central Massachusetts as a result of his medical condition.” police said.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.