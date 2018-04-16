× Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Guilford man

GUILFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Paul Lancaster, 92, who is said to be missing from Guilford.

Guilford police said he is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, 6’3″ and weighs around 185 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and gray shorts.

Police said he could be possibly driving a Ford Escape with unknown Florida or Maine registration.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.