Spring storm causes accidents, flooding across state

HARTFORD — A storm with heavy rain and winds caused problems throughout the state.

Flooding in Farmington caused South Road to be closed. According to police, South Road will be detoured in the area of Berkshire Drive and Robin Road starting immediately and continuing until further notice.

Police said the intersection of Main Street and Dowd Street in Newington is temporarily closed due to flooding. Parents in Newington were asked to pick up children at school so they don’t have to walk home and that buses would be running late.

In Berlin, Route 15 North was closed between Woodlawn Road and Deming Road because of water over the road.

In New Haven, water covered the roadway at Brewery Street.

