Stormy Daniels to make regional appearances, including at East Windsor ‘gentlemen’s club’

EAST WINDSOR — The porn star who said she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 is slated for two shows in East Windsor in June.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be appearing at the Mardi Gras in Springfield, Massachusetts, on June 22 and the Mardi Gras II in East Windsor on June 23, for two shows each night. Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door.

Stephanie Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said it’s “very possible” that the porn actress would show up at Monday’s hearing on the FBI’s raid on President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer’s home and office.

Avenatti spoke outside the court at Friday’s hearing and then followed with a suggestive tweet that “the weather forecast for Mon looks very Stormy.”

Attorneys for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen want the court to order prosecutors to temporarily halt an examination of the material that was seized. They claim it’s protected by attorney-client privilege.

Avenatti said he believes some of the seized documents relate to Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels.

People familiar with the federal investigation have told The Associated Press the search warrant used in the raids sought, among other things, information on payments made to Clifford. She says she had an affair with Trump.

