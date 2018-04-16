Wintry mix Monday morning gives way to heavy rain, wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sleet overnight has led to a great deal of slush across parts of the state this morning. Please take it easy on the roads this morning, as we've already had a number of accidents and school delays are popping up. Temperatures are coming up, but many of us will deal with slush for the next few hours.

Rain will come down heavy at times during the day. While the rivers should be able to handle all this rain (1"-3") there could be some localized street flooding. Gusty winds ill also be an issue, sustained at 20-35 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 mph in some of the heaviest downpours. There could also be an isolated rumble of thunder.

Rain will wind down by the evening commute Monday with just a few lingering scattered showers.

Where did the warmth go?? Far from here! Don't expect any big warm-ups this week with temperatures generally below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Rain, some heavy, gusty winds up to 45 MPH, chance for thunder. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Early shower then clearing. High: Near 50.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid 50s.