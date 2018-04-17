7 students cut their wrists at Maryland elementary school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Seven children at a Maryland elementary school cut their wrists using blades found in pencil sharpeners, according to WUSA.

The cuts were not deep enough to require hospitalization, and a school nurse treated the students’ injuries.

WUSA sources said that bullying may have played a role in the incident.

Prince Georges County school officials said the incident at William Paca Elementary happened just before spring break. Officials started an investigation after a worried parent came forward March 29, according to WTTG.

A team of counselors spoke with the students about the incident, according to officials.

WTTG received the following statement from Prince George’s County Public Schools officials:

The school’s first priority was identifying students who may have engaged in this activity and contacting their parents to offer support. The investigation continued through spring break and after. The parents of seven students were contacted first to offer support. During the investigation, messages were sent to all parents banning the use of handheld pencil sharpers as there are classroom pencil sharpeners available. The investigation has concluded. Today, a letter was sent to all parents informing them of the incidents, guidance lessons being taught in school, and counseling resources available if parents or students have concerns.