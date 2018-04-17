× Bertucci’s officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Bertucci’s the Italian restaurant chain known for their brick oven pizzas, has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company issued a press release yesterday on the decision.

“Today’s filing is expected to be seamless for Bertucci’s guests, trading partners and vendors, and result in minimal disruption to its operations, allowing us to strengthen the company’s financial structure and position it for significant future growth,” said Brian Wright, CEO.

Wright concluded, “We are grateful for the service and loyalty of our team members and are looking forward to focusing on a return to Bertucci’s roots: authentic, high quality, fresh ingredients that guests and team members alike crave and care about.”

59 locations remain open, including six in Connecticut.