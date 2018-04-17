Chilly night with temps in the 30s; Warm temps struggle rest of week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Where did the warmth go?? Far from here! Don't expect any big warm-ups this week with temperatures generally below average.

Tonight will be a chilly night. We'll have lows in the 30s with mainly clear skies. Don't be surprised if you see a light isolated snow shower as there is instability around as well as sufficiently cold temperatures.

After a chilly start to the day on Wednesday, we'll get a bit closer to seasonable levels with highs 50-55 across the state under mostly sunny skies.

Rain is on the way for Thursday, and it'll be a cool rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s as that rain falls, and there is the chance for some late-day wintry mix in the hills.

Better weather fills in for the weekend, with sunshine and warmer temperatures!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Chilly. High 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Early shower then clearing. High: Near 50.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs around 60.