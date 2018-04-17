× Commuter parking lot in Vernon closed to leaking propane tank

VERNON — A leaking propane tank caused a commuter parking lot to be closed Tuesday.

Police said emergency crews responded around noon time when a contractor was changing out propane tanks with crane and one slipped and cracked. There was no access to the other cars in parked in the DOT lot for several hours.

The tank had nearly a 1,000 gallons of fuel in it. Crews transferred the gas into another container.

The commuter lot is closed. Crews from the DOT, DEEP, Vernon Police, Vernon Fire, Tolland fire, and Manchester Fire are on scene.

Route 30 in the area is closed.