Commuter parking lot in Vernon reopened following leaking propane tank

VERNON -- A leaking propane tank caused a commuter parking lot to close Tuesday.

Police said emergency crews responded around noon time when a contractor was changing out propane tanks with a crane and one slipped and cracked.

The tank had nearly a 1,000 gallons of fuel in it. Crews transferred the gas into another container.

The commuter lot has since reopened. Crews from the DOT, DEEP, Vernon Police, Vernon Fire, Tolland fire, and Manchester Fire assisted with the clean up.