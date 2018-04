× Delays expected in North Haven due to road maintenance

NORTH HAVEN — Delays are expected Wednesday as crews will be doing maintenance on a railroad overpass.

CSX Railroad will be conducting maintenance on the Sackett Point Road overpass near Universal Drive. Police expect that the work will create traffic congestion, and possibly a road closure. Police are suggesting avoid the area on Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

