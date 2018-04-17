Dozens take advantage of ‘Free Tax Preparation Services’ in Hartford

HARTFORD — More than 100 people packed the second floor of the Community Renewal Team building on Tuesday in Hartford hoping to get their returns in.

“I’m like I rarely get anything back so I’m like what’s the rush if anything I might owe a few dollars, so I have no rush to give it to them they can wait,” Warren Ford said.

Ford was one of the people who took advantage of the “Free Tax Preparation the CRT provided for individuals and families. CRT is a non profit organization dedicated to helping people and families in the Central Connecticut area with services from basic needs to financial stability.

“We’ve been providing volunteer income tax assistance for 15 years now,” director Elizabeth Horton Sheff said.

Sheff added that they understand some can feel uneasy during tax season so they wanted to make sure to do what they can to help.

“Taxes make everyone nervous whether you owe or not people are cautious about who they go to to get their taxes prepared,” Sheff said.

Through the help of volunteers, the service is provided free of charge for individuals or families who make under $52,000 a year.

