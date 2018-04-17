× Groton man charged with murder in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they’ve arrested 32-year-old Luis Quinones-Aponte of Groton after a fatal shooting in Hartford in February.

The shooting happened on Saturday, February 24th, on Henry Street. Police rushed to the scene after a shot spotter activation of five gunshots. When they arrived, police found a man, later identified as Eduardo Anes, suffering form a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Even though officers immediately rendered aid and rushed him to the hospital, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Over the following weeks, and investigation revealed that Quinones-Aponte was named a suspect. He had fled to Puerto Rico after the homicide.

Hartford Police worked with the Department of Homeland Security and learned Quinones-Aponte would return to Connecticut on April 16th. Detectives and U.S. Marshals waited for Quinones-Aponte at Bradley Airport, and took him in without incident.

He’s being charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal possession of a firearm. He’s expected in Hartford Superior Court today.

The investigation still remains active, anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Lieutenant Paul Cicero at 860-757-4179 or the Hartford Police Department confidential tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).