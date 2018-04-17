× Hockanum Brew Fest: A springtime, craft beer experience in Rockville

ROCKVILLE — Something new is coming to Rockville!

On Saturday, April 21st from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., the Hockanum Brew Fest will be ‘hopping’, and FOX61 is a sponsor!

The event is new to Rockville, and will take place between the Hockanum River and the Hockanum Mill in the historic part of town. The brew fest, which includes taste testing of craft beers, is part of historic downtown Rockville’s ‘dramatic revival’.

If you’re 21 and older and would like to register, head on over to the brew fest website! You can also check out what vendors will be there, along with what craft brews will be available.

All proceeds will go to the American Legion.