Where did the warmth go?? Far from here! Don't expect any big warm-ups this week with temperatures generally below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Early shower then clearing. High: Near 50.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid 50s.