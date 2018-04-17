× Newington police: Sting nets 3 prostitutes

NEWINGTON — On Monday, Newington police said they conducted an undercover operation on the Berlin Turnpike that resulted in the arrest of three women for prostitution.

Tamar Creel, 33, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with prostitution and drug charges after offering to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a fee, according to Newington police.

In a second incident during the same operation, police arrested Nicole Laflamme, 38, of Simsbury for prostitution. Police also arrested a third woman in another incident during the same operation — Valerie Marco of Middletown — for prostitution.

All three were released on bail and are expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Monday, April 30.