× Norwalk police make arrest in double fatal crash

NORWALK — Police arrested a Stamford man in connection with a crash that caused two deaths in January.

Police said they arrested Anthony Domond, 33, of Stamford, and charged him with two counts of manslaughter, operating under the influence and reckless driving.

Police said Domond was wanted in connection with the double fatal crash that occurred on Connecticut Avenue on January 8. Police said Domond was operating a vehicle westbound on Connecticut Avenue near Richards Avenue when he entered the eastbound lane of Connecticut Avenue and struck a vehicle that was travelling eastbound. Both occupants of that vehicle were killed.

Bond was set at $200,000.