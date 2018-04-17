× One dead, one injured after serious crash in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — A two car collision has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The accident happened Monday night, just after 10 p.m. Officials are still on scene investigating the crash.

Both people involved were the only ones in the car. The driver of one of the car was pronounced dead when they arrived at Waterbury Hospital.

The crash happened along Middlebury Road, Route 64, and it’s closed for the time being while officials investigate.

At this time, police say they are unsure of what caused the crash but say speed may have been a factor.