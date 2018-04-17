× Silver alert issued for New Britain mom, 7-year-old son

NEW BRITAIN — A Silver Alert has been issued for 36-year-old Denisse Colon, and her 7-year-old son, Jensen Colon, who was last seen in New Britain yesterday.

Denisse is a white/hispanic woman who is 5’10” with brown eyes, and brown hair. She weighs around 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and red glasses.

She should be in the company of her son, Jensen.

If you have any informationon the whereabouts of Denisse Colon, New Britain Police ask you call them at 860-826-3000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.