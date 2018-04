Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. –KSWB -- A driver escaped injury Monday night when her car was nearly swallowed by a sinkhole that formed after a water main break in El Cajon.

The water main broke below the roadway on North Johnson Avenue near Vernon Way at 8:37 p.m., according to El Cajon police.

The woman was driving near the intersection when the road crumbled and her car became caught in the sinkhole. She was able to get out and was not hurt.

5 customers without water - should be turned on around 1pm following El Cajon sinkhole at N. Johnson & Vernon Way. Road expected to open early evening. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ACOLE6TUGV — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) April 17, 2018