Wishes take muscle with Make-A-Wish’s #ArmWrestleChallenge

TRUMBULL -- Make-A-Wish Connecticut is celebrating World Wish Day on April 29th. It's the 39th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization.

Make-A-Wish, alone with the WWE, is issuing a challenge to people world wide! The #ArmWrestleChallenge is a competition, asking you to show your muscle to raise awareness and funds for Make-A-Wish!

The grand finale takes place at the end of April, when Make-A-Wish attempts to set a new Guinness World Records title fo rthe "Largest wish granting non-profit organization."

"Wishes would not be possible without the collective muscle of Make-A-Wish supporters right here in our community," said Pam Keough, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut, "The World Wish Day campaign allows us to acknowledge all of the people who lend their muscle to creative wish experiences that build the emotional and physical strength kids need to fight their illness."

World Wish Day illulstrates the imperative role a wish plays in a child's medical treatment. Research shows that a wish can help kids build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a criticlal illness.

Join the World Wish Day celebration and change lives for the betteer!

learn more at ct.wish.org OR the Wish Day website.